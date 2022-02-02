Harbor House getting results for domestic violence survivors through fundraising event

Harbor House hosted a fundraiser on Wednesday in Orange County to get results for survivors of domestic violence.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Harbor House hosted a fundraiser on Wednesday in Orange County to get results for survivors of domestic violence.

The nonprofit held its annual “Purple Day Luncheon” to honor those in the community working to end violence in the community and on a national level.

The event is usually held in October but is now taking place this year in February due to COVID-19, the organization said it can highlight teen dating violence awareness month.

[TRENDING: Whoopi Goldberg suspended over Holocaust race remarks | VIDEO: Massive fight breaks out at Golden Corral over piece of meat | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“It takes a lot of courage to stand up here today and tell you that without Harbor House guys... I would not be here,” Kristin Nicole-Adams said, she is a domestic violence survivor.

Nicole-Adams said she is speaking out after almost losing her life to her husband back in 2017.

“He tried to assault me numerous different ways... knives and various instruments he tried to use to hurt me, and I just didn’t know a way to get out,” Nicole-Adams said.

Her husband is now serving a life sentence in prison. Nicole-Adams said she finally could start the healing process after being introduced to the Harbor House.

More than 400 people gathered with the mission to raise money for programs of the Harbor House and services that helps families and people like Nicole-Adams.

“They’re doing everything they can to serve people in their most trying time,” WKMG general manager Jeff Hoffman said.

Harbor House has reported more domestic violence cases and calls to law enforcement since the pandemic started in March of 2020.

Ad

“We ended up seeing individuals that had been strangled, who had been raped, who also had weapons used against them,” Harbor House CEO Michelle Sperzel said.

The event even honored “champions” working to end domestic violence, like officer Kevin Valencia who died years later after being shot in the head during a standoff while responding to a domestic violence call.

His wife received his award posthumously.

“It’s not just about helping a survivor through that tragedy, it’s potentially protecting the lives of innocent children, of innocent families,” Meghan Valencia said.

Nicole-Adams left a message for anyone seeking help.

“Get beyond whatever you are going through, mental abuse is domestic violence... emotional, verbal is domestic violence. Someone doesn’t have to hit you for it to be domestic violence... get out while you can,” Nicole-Adams said.

Harbor House is going to be taking the funds raised here and applying them to the various programs and resources available to those experiencing domestic violence.

Ad

If you know someone that is experiencing these sorts of issues or want to even help with fundraising, can click this link.

At last check, the fundraising event raised more than half of its $130,000 goal.