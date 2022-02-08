3 men accused of stealing gold chains off juveniles at Seminole High School, police say

Four people stole items from three juveniles at Seminole High School in Sanford.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford police are investigating an incident in which three men allegedly stole items worth over $4,000 off three juveniles at Seminole High School Friday, according to a partial report.

Investigators said the robbery occurred around 9:45 p.m. when three juveniles were standing outside the campus’ gym after a basketball game. Police were told that a gray 4-door sedan with no headlights was circling around the parking lot before three men in ski masks, joined by a juvenile, hopped out in front of the victims.

According to the report, the four people approached the juveniles and expressed they would be taking their possessions forcefully before grabbing the gold chains from their necks. One of the men yelled he would grab a gun from his car as a victim started to run away.

The parents of one of the victims are seeking to press charges.

“The incident is under investigation and we are continuing to assess all activities at the schools and increase our presence as needed,” said Bianca Gillett, public information officer at the Sanford Police Department.

A spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools said law enforcement was present at the basketball game the night of the incident.

“As with every incident, we will review to determine if any changes may be necessary,” Seminole school district spokesperson Michael Lawrence said.