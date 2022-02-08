54º

Orlando police to unveil new tribute for fallen Officer Kevin Valencia

Valencia died in March 2021 after being shot in 2018

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fallen Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia received a new honor Tuesday.

Officers in blue unveiled a memorial bench at the Orlando Police Training Facility. Valencia’s wife Meghan, Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolon, and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer attended Tuesday’s dedication at 11:30 a.m.

Valencia died in March 2021 from the injuries he sustained during a standoff in 2018 where he was shot in the line of duty.

He was responding to a call at an apartment complex where an armed domestic violence suspect barricaded himself with four children. The suspect’s girlfriend gave police the key to the apartment.

When he was unable to get inside, Valencia was authorized to kick in the door of the apartment and that’s when the suspect fired through the door, striking him in the head, records show.

The suspect killed the four children before later killing himself.

Valencia officially retired on Oct. 20, 2020, from the department and was awarded a Purple Heart.

Valencia’s bench was placed not far from where fallen Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton’s memorial bench is outside the facility.

Clayton was murdered in 2017 by Markeith Loyd, who was on the run after killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

