2 men arrested after fight involving gun, knife causes crowd to run from Seabreeze High gym

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two men face charges after a fight at a Seabreeze High School basketball game ended with someone getting threatened with a knife and another person pulling a gun, according to Daytona Beach police.

Officers arrested Justin Morales, 25, and Romello Neal, 20, on Feb. 11.

Investigators said Morales was in a fight involving Neal and at least one other male. During the fight, police said Morales claimed he had a knife and another male said, “You ain’t got nothing, I’ve got a gun,” according to the charging affidavit.

As the argument continued, a woman shouted one of the people in the fight had a gun, prompting people to start running from the gymnasium, which caused at least one person to injure her leg, records show.

Investigators said when they caught up with Morales, he admitted to having a box cutter in a fanny pack hung across his chest. He faces charges of exhibiting a weapon within 1,000 feet of a school and conspiring to disturb a school event.

Officers said they later made contact with a woman who said Neal had placed an item in the trunk of her car. Police said they found a Glock 17 handgun in the vehicle. Neal later contacted police and let them know his location.

Neal was arrested and faces charges of possession of a firearm, exhibiting a weapon within 1,000 feet of a school and conspiring to disturb a school event.