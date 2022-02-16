Cedar Fair turns down SeaWorld’s buyout offer

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld officials said Cedar Fair has turned down its buyout offer.

SeaWorld made a $3.4 billion bid for the Ohio-based theme park company.

Cedar Fair is the parent company for more than a dozen theme parks across the United States. Cedar Fair runs Knott’s Berry Farm and Cedar Pont.

“We confirm that our offer to acquire Cedar Fair was rejected. Unfortunately, we do not see a path to a transaction,” SeaWorld said in a statement.

It’s not the first time Cedar Fair has received an offer in the last few years. Reuters reported in 2019 that the company rejected an offer from Six Flags.