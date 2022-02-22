Here are cheap, sweet deals you can snag on National Margarita Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nothing can make Taco Tuesday better unless it’s National Margarita Day.

And guess what? This Tuesday, it is.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to National Day Calendar, the margarita is known as the most common tequila-based drink served in the U.S. And while no one knows who first created it, myths on its origins go back as far as 1938.

Many restaurants are offering cheap sweet deals for National Margarita Day.

Bahama Breeze

Celebrate with $5 classic margaritas for National Margarita Day. The restaurant chain’s regular happy hour runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Chuy’s

All-day drink specials will be offered to those dining in. The chain is offering a deal for $2 more to make any regular House Rocks or Frozen ‘Rita a Grande or add a $1 Floater or an extra shot of tequila to your favorite margarita.

Ad

Chili’s

Chili’s is offering $3 house margaritas and $5 marg of the month along with other deals all day long. And February’s Margarita of the Month is the Grand Romance ‘Rita.

“First, we start with premium ingredients, such as Grand Marnier and Lunazul Tequila. This month, we added Monin Pomegranate, Chili’s fresh sour and a little love for the ultimate Grand Romance ‘Rita,” the website reads.

Margaritaville Orlando

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Margaritaville is transforming “into a festive celebration, fun for the entire family.” There will be free mini mango chili margaritas, giveaways, and live entertainment.

Miller’s Ale House

Get 50% off your margarita for individual house, strawberry and watermelon margaritas.

On the Border

On the Border is offering $5 house margaritas all day for National Margarita Day.

Pepe’s Cantina

Enjoy $2.22 house margaritas and $2.22 ground beef and shredded chicken tacos all day.