Motorcyclist dies after crashing through window at Winter Park Denny’s

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A motorcyclist is dead after crashing through a window at the Winter Park Denny’s around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officers with the Winter Park Police Department have taped off the scene while crews investigate the crash.

Crews are alerting drivers to avoid the westbound Lee Road ramp on Interstate 4 during the investigation.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.