Oak Ridge High School employee accused of having sex with 15-year-old student, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Oak Ridge High School employee was arrested Tuesday after being accused of sexually battering a student for the past two years, deputies said.

According to an arrest affidavit, 40-year-old Cameron Burke pursued an inappropriate and sexual relationship with one of his students from June 2020 to May 2021, starting when the victim was 15 years old.

The victim told detectives during her freshman year, Burke told her he liked her, flirted with her and “kissed her on the lips,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Burke began having sex with the victim in August or September 2021 until May 2021 in his office, classroom and truck, despite the victim not wanting to.

“She did not want to have sex with Burke but felt she could not tell him no because he was her teacher and he was 40 years old,” an affidavit shows.

According to investigators, Burke texted the victim “Im sorry if I ever did anything to you. Not my intentions” after she accused him of grooming students attending the Orange County school.

Upon deputies showing Burke the text messages, he admitted to having sex with the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

The school district released the following statement Wednesday on Burke’s arrest:

“Cameron Burke is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. During the investigation he will not be allowed on any campus including Oak Ridge High School. We take all allegations very seriously and we are working with law enforcement. Although the district does not comment on personnel matters all details into the investigation will be available in his Professional Standards file which will be available as a public record 10 days after the case is closed. His position is Technology Support Representative.”

Burke faces sexual battery with a child/custodial and authority figure soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a student charges.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating whether other victims were involved. Anyone with information is asked to call 407-836-4357.