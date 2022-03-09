Gas leak prompts evacuation of Brevard County elementary school

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – Part of the West Melbourne School for Science was evacuated Wednesday as crews worked to shut off a gas leak nearby, according to school district and county officials.

A 4-inch gas line was broken near the school around noon, and students who had to leave the building were taken to West Melbourne City Hall, where some of them were evaluated by paramedics, officials said. None of the students were hospitalized, according to a Brevard County Fire Rescue spokesperson.

Officials gave the all clear shortly after 1 p.m., confirming the gas was shut off and that students and staff were in the process of returning to their classrooms, according to a Brevard County Public Schools spokesperson.

No injuries were reported in the evacuation, fire officials said.