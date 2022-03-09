Kilts, music and fun: Celtic festival returns to St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Celtic festivities are returning once again, bringing lots of whiskey, Scottish Highland games and more to St. Augustine.

The St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival is taking over this Saturday and Sunday at Francis Field in downtown.

“The sounds of the ancient Celtic peoples of Scotland and Ireland are as alive today as ever in America’s Oldest Celtic City at the St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival, at Francis Field on Castillo Drive,” the event’s website reads.

[TRENDING: Videos show flooding in EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios after rainy night in Orlando | LISTEN: Alaska Airlines flight relays potential threat to Orlando Air Traffic Control | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The festival will bring live entertainment, a parade and Scottish Highland games to celebrate.

To kick off the event, the St. Patrick Parade will begin at the festival grounds and travel through downtown starting at 10 a.m.

For live music entertainment, there will be side and main stages of music from 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., depending on the stage.

Want to see a caber toss competition? The events in the Scottish Highland games include caber toss, open stone put and a special keg carry event.

“You’ll see some of the most impressive kilt-wearing athletes around challenge one another in traditional Scottish heavy athletics and strength competitions, including the Scottish weight throw, and the always entertaining caber toss,” organizers wrote.

Beverage and admission tents are cash only, while event organizers say food and merchandise vendors mostly accept credit cards.

Ad

General admission tickets are still available for purchase online. Click here to learn more.