Florida woman hides in woods from deputies, found with glass pipe in privates, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A glass pipe was found inside a woman’s private parts after she was found in the woods in an attempt to hide from deputies, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The department said deputies responded to multiple calls of a reckless driver in a Circle K parking lot on E. Silver Spring Boulevard in Ocala around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver, identified as 42-year-old LaToya Nichole Ashe, who refused to stop and sped off down E. Silver Spring Boulevard.

Ashe later pulled into a parking lot, left the vehicle and ran into a patch of woods to hide, according to the sheriff’s office. A helicopter belonging to the sheriff’s office was tracking her as she ran into the woods. Deputies arrived and arrested her after finding her in some underbrush, officials said.

According to the MCSO affidavit, Ashe’s breath had a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage,” and she denied driving the vehicle.

During a search at the jail, detention deputies found a glass pipe inside her private parts that had traces of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

Ashe faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and eluding police, smuggling contraband into the jail and driving with a suspended license.