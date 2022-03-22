Orange County mayor urges commissioners to put penny sales tax on November ballot

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has just over a month to convince at least four out of the seven county commissioners to vote in favor of putting a penny sales tax measure on the November ballot.

The revenue brought in by the tax would fund the county’s transportation initiative.

At the second of three work sessions gave board members their first glimpse at a proposed plan with line items.

Demings sounded confident about the support from residents at the conclusion of the meeting.

“I absolutely believe that the majority of our residents support the sales tax initiative,” he said.

The presentation of the county’s plan included more than 130 slides detailing transportation needs and improvements.

For example, the county is looking at a fare reduction program for lower income riders.

The proposal also looked at a pedestrian and bicycle safety plan and included what can be done to improve service for those who use Lynx and SunRail.

The more than 1,000 page report also details specific projects in each district, which means residents can take a look at the road they live on, or perhaps a route they take to work, and can see exactly what’s being proposed for that area.

The Board of County Commissioners is expected to vote on April 26 regarding whether or not the measure will be placed on the November ballot