19-year-old accused of stabbing woman, calling Titusville police to ‘come get her,’ report shows

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – New details about a 19-year-old accused of stabbing a woman in Titusville last week and calling the police after doing so were released in an affidavit for an arrest warrant filed Tuesday.

Police said Rejona Dejavia Arnold was arrested last Tuesday and faces an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge for stabbing a 24-year-old woman multiple times with a knife.

The affidavit shows the incident occurred on March 15 just before 4 p.m. next to the entrance of Casita Bella, an apartment complex located at 500 Rock Pit Road.

Officers said the victim told them she and a friend were driving past Forest Park Apartments when her friend slammed on the brakes to avoid a crash. They, along with the driver and passenger of the other vehicle, all exited their cars.

According to police, the victim saw Arnold approaching with a silver kitchen knife, and heard her say, “I’ll stab you,” and “You gonna die today.” The verbal fight between the pair of drivers and passengers escalated into a physical one, the affidavit reads.

Video surveillance footage shows two women in a fight with the suspect holding a knife behind the victim’s back, saying to her, “I’m gonna cut your (expletive) up,” police said.

After bystanders broke up the fight and everyone involved left the area, the victim was transported to a local hospital with stab wounds in her back and shoulders, according to the affidavit.

Around that time, the police department said it received a call from a woman who did not provide her name, but was later identified as Arnold, saying, “I have an emergency. I just stabbed this (expletive). She just came to my house. Y’all come get her.” Arnold claimed the woman she stabbed had been messing with her for months, police said.

An affidavit for Arnold’s arrest warrant was signed a week after the incident, records show.