NASA to conduct ‘wet dress rehearsal’ for Artemis mission Friday

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – An important milestone in the plans to launch the next rocket to the Moon is expected to happen Friday, NASA says.

NASA crews will conduct a “wet dress rehearsal” for the Artemis I mission at Kennedy Space Center.

The test is scheduled to run from Friday, April 1 to Sunday, April 3 at Launch Pad 39B. Engineers will conduct a full launch countdown at the pad, going through all of the steps short of launching the actual Space Launch Systems rocket.

After that, the rocket will be rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building to conduct final tests and adjustments before an eventual maiden launch sometime in the next few months.

The Artemis I mission is the first to send a rocket to the Moon in decades. It will orbit the Moon and then return to Earth. If successful, NASA will send a crew on Artemis II , and then a crew will land on the Moon with the Artemis III mission.

NASA is expecting the Artemis III mission to happen no earlier than 2025.