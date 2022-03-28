Woman shot, killed sister during argument on Merritt Island, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman has been arrested in the fatal shooting of her sister on Merritt Island, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Bishop-Gillison, 30, was taken into custody Saturday and is facing a murder charge.

The sheriff’s office said investigators were called to a home on Topaz Court around 3:20 p.m. Friday. Officials said when deputies arrived, they found Kapricia Bishop suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials said the shooting happened during an argument between the sisters.

Bishop-Gillison is being held at the Brevard County jail on a $750,000 bond.