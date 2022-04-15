Woman reported missing in Long Island may be in Central Florida, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman reported missing in Long Island may be in Central Florida, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The department said Camilla Musolino, 62, was last seen leaving her home in Shirley — located in Long Island, New York — Tuesday morning. She was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday.

Police said Musolino has diabetes and schizophrenia and may need medical attention.

The woman’s E-Z Pass was last used in the Orlando area as of Thursday, police said.

She is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black top.

Gray Toyota Prius (Suffolk County Police Department)

Police said she was driving her gray 2007 Toyota Prius with the license plate number HBF9851.

Anyone with information is asked to call 631-852-8752.