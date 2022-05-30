Crews battling 3 brush fires in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. – Fire crews in Palm Bay are fighting a trio of brush fires.

One is near Bill Madden Park on Eldron Boulevard SE between San Filippo Drive SE and Babcock Street.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue characterized this as a large brush fire that was kicking up a lot of heavy smoke, but did not provide other details. Drivers in the area are asked to find an alternative way around.

Crews are also working a quarter-acre brush fire near homes off Navajo Avenue in the southwest part of the city and a three-quarter-acre brush fire off of Beach Street and Conklin Avenue in the northwest part of the city.

No other information is available. Stay with News 6 for updates.