Sanford ‘Ghost Tours’ set to start summer season

SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Ghost Tours will kick off its summer season beginning Thursday, according to Sanford Tours & Experiences.

According to organizers, the tour will walk attendees through Historic Downtown Sanford as a guide presents various ghost stories from locations in the area — including an “actual haunted building.”

The event’s web page reads: “You will be presented with an overview of ghostly activities by an expert guide as you walk the streets learning historical stories gathered from the people who live in Sanford themselves.”

Despite the “scary stories” included in the tour, organizers said the tour is recommended for all ages. Organizers added attendees should bring a bottle of water and umbrella in case of rain.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the event’s web page here.