10-year-old Orlando girl arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman who was fighting with her mom

An Orlando police arrest affidavit released Tuesday reveals new details behind a deadly shooting in which a 10-year-old girl is accused of killing a woman who was fighting the girl’s mother.

The fatal shooting happened May 30 at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments on Mercy Drive.

Orlando police said the girl’s mother, Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers, 41. At one point, Isaac handed her daughter a bag, which had a gun inside. Police said Isaac punched Rodgers, who punched back.

Police said Rodger’s boyfriend tried to break the two women up, but Rodgers broke away. Witnesses say that’s when the girl fired two shots at Rodgers, striking her.

Rodgers was taken to a hospital, where she died.

A witness claimed he heard the girl shout, “She shouldn’t have hit my momma,” before opening fire.

Isaac faces charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence, aggravated assault with a gun, negligent storage of a gun and neglect of a child from the incident.

