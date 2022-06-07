Halloween comes early as ‘June-a-Ween’ hits Daytona Beach shopping mall

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Tomoka Town Center shopping mall announced a “June-a-Ween” event in Daytona Beach to benefit Toys for Tots of Volusia County.

The shopping center said the event will allow attendees to dress up in Halloween costumes as they enjoy raffles, music, face painters, balloon artists, crafts vendors and games at Tomoka Town Center.

According to the center, Toys for Tots, a program run through the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to give Christmas gifts to children whose parents can’t afford them, will be attending the event to collect donations for children ages 12 - 14.

Registration is free, the center said.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the Tomoka Town Center. For more information, visit the center’s website here.