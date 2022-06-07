Orlando Health seeks help finding family of patient, identifying another

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orlando Health is looking for information to help identify the family of one patient and the name of another patient.

The two patients are at Orlando Health Regional Medical Center, hospital officials said.

Orlando Health said it is looking for the family of a 36-year-old man, who arrived on Wednesday, June 1, from West Oak Ridge Road. ORMC described the Hispanic man as being 5 feet tall, weighing 147 pounds and bald with a black goatee.

He is believed to have family in Mexico, the hospital said. His name is not being released due to privacy laws.

Another patient arrived on May 21 from the West Colonial and Kittredge Area. She is described as an African American woman believed to be in her 50s and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. The hospital said she weighs 217 pounds. She has short, curly, black/gray hair.

She was wearing pink shorts, a pink bandana, a “Richie Rich” cartoon T-shirt and a black hoodie with “Billion Dollar Baby” on both sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ORMC Chaplain at 321-841-2983.