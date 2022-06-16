Leu Gardens in Orlando offers special leaf scavenger hunt

ORLANDO, FLA – Leu Gardens in Orlando is offering a scavenger hunt for all ages during June and July.

Participants will be given a special map to guide them through the hunt, according to the Leu Gardens.

The only thing scavengers have to do is find a leaf, not any leaf, but a special one that “is your guide.” The person who finds the special leaf would be rewarded with fun facts about the gardens, a release said.

Scavengers should not get discouraged since Leu Gardens has hidden over 20 of the special leaf for visitors to find.

Leu Gardens said the scavenger hunt is a great way to learn about some of the plants, history and more.

Kids can come dressed in costumes as their favorite explorer or detective.

The daytime garden admission is $15 per adult and $10 for children 4-17 years old. Leu Garden’s members and children under the age of 3 receive free admission.

The daytime admission already includes the scavenger hunt.