🖌️ Crafts, sculptures and more: Here are some art classes offered in the Orlando area

ORLANDO, FLA – Whether you want to learn a new skill or take a new art piece home, these activities are all full of fun.

Here are some Orlando-area studios and workshops you can put your skills to the test.

Nailed It DIY Studio: Make your own wood home decoration

Wood signs (Image by photosforyou from Pixabay)

They offer a 2-hour DIY immersive experience where customers can build their own wood home décor.

Price ranges from $52-$124 depending on the project and how many people want to complete it.

To book studio time: Orlando.naileditdiy.com

Hours: Mondays and Tuesdays are private parties only. Wednesdays-Sundays from 12-7 p.m.

Address: 12789 Waterford Lakes Pkwy Suite 6 Orlando, FL 32828.

Awesome Cool Pottery: Pottery, clay sculpture building

Two people use a pottery wheel. (Pexels)

They offer a potter’s wheel class, clay sculpture building and pottery painting.

Price ranges from: $17-$40 per person.

To book an appointment: https://www.superawesomecool.com

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays 12-8 p.m., and Sundays 12-6 p.m.

Address: 6100 S. Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32809.

Luna Mosaic Arts: Mosaic workshops

Mosaic (Image by Hands off my tags! Michael Gaida from Pixabay)

They have beginners mosaic workshops, grouting classes, Gourdaments workshops and more.

Prices range from $65-$750.

To book a workshop: lunamosaicarts.com

Address: 813 Virginia Dr. Orlando, FL 32803.

They have special hours during the month of June.

The Black Sheep: Knitting

Person knitting (Image by Foundry Co from Pixabay)

The store brings to the community the chance to learn how to knit their own Christmas village, Halloween Christmas tree and wacky flamingos.

Price ranges from $125-$835.

To book a class: Call (407) 894-0444.

Hours: Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store is closed Sundays and Mondays.

Address: 1201 W. Fairbanks Ave. Orlando, FL 32804.

Florida Glass House: Create your own glass art

People can enjoy glass workshops, date nights and private lessons in where they can learn to make solid sculpted and hand blown glass objects.

Price ranges: $75-$150.

To book a workshop: email FLGlasshousebiz@GMAIL.COM or call (407) 896-9116.

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 809 Virginia Dr, 1409 Dauphin Ln, Orlando, FL 32803.

Pinspiration: Create your own masterpiece while having fun

They have a splatter room where people suit up in protective gear and fling paint at a canvas to create a masterpiece.

Prices: $25 per person or $99 for two on a date night.

To make a reservation: Pinspiration.com

Hours: Thursdays-Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: 14416 Shoreside Way Unit 100, Winter Garden, FL 34787.

Artifact Candle Foundry: Candle pouring experience

People can learn how to make their own candle.

Price: $10 per person.

To make a reservation: artifactcandlefoundry.com

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays from 12-7 p.m. and Sundays from 12-5 p.m.

Address: 2 N Summerlin Ave, Orlando, FL 32801.

Abstract Orlando: Create your own liquid art

Liquid Art (Pixabay)

They offer a fluid art class where people can take their own masterpiece home.

Price: $30 per person.

To book a class: abstractorlando.com

Hours: Tuesdays-Sundays from 12-8 p.m.

Address: 11062 International Drive #148, Orlando, FL 32821.

Crealde School of Art: Create your own Macramé wall or plant hanger.

They have a Macramé Plant hanger and wall hanging workshop.

The plant hanger workshop is on July 16 and the wall hanging workshop is on Aug. 6.

To book the class: crealde.org

Price: $130.

Hours: Plant workshop is from 4-7 p.m and the wall hanging workshop is from 1-4 p.m.

Address: 600 St. Andrews Blvd. Winter Park, FL 32792.

Drip Art Lounge: Paint your own canvas

Person painting (Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay)

Learn how to make a nice painting in a fun class taught by a professional artist.

Price: $35 per person.

To reserve a class: https://www.dripartlounge.com/

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays from 12-6 p.m. and Sundays 12-5 p.m.

Address: 544 W. Fairbanks Ave. Suite C1, Winter Park, FL 32789.