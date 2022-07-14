🛥️ This Lake County marine charter service is sure to float your boat

Floatin' on A Boat Charters is located about 45 minutes outside of Orlando.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – “Dreamer Won” — that’s what you’ll feel aboard this vessel of the same name when you’re cruising along the Harris Chain of Lakes with “Floatin’ on a Boat Charters.”

This Orlando boat service is making waves with its promise of food and fun on the water for family, friends and even pets.

Floatin’ on a Boat Charters offers a variety of private, catered tours on its 42-foot, Coast Guard-certified pontoon boat, including scenic shoreline, catered boatin’ brunch, all-inclusive sunset, picnic on a boat, private sunset and sunset lovers’ cruises.

Prices for private tours range from $32 to $300 per person, depending on the package your party selects. The company also offers discounts for veterans and seniors, according to its website.

Floatin' on A Boat Charters offers a variety of sunset tours along the Harris Chain of Lakes. (Floatin' on A Boat Charters)

Floatin’ on a Boat Charters is senior, LGBTQ, children and pet friendly, offering experiences for every occasion from baby shower to birthday party, the company said.

The charter service picks up and drops off your party at Hurricane Dockside Grill, 3351 W Burleigh Blvd., in Tavares.

For more information on how to book a boat tour, click here.

