Man arrested after forcing himself on woman at Disney resort, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is locked up in Orange County after he raped a woman at Disney’s Dolphin Resort, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Eyvor Gomez, 49, was arrested Monday and booked into jail.

The victim said she was at the bar of the restaurant having a drink when Gomez approached her and the two began talking, according to the arrest affidavit.

After last call, deputies said Gomez suggested the two move outside, out of view of the cameras, because he had his own liquor.

The victim went with Gomez, records show. She said that is where Gomez began making unwanted advances toward her, according to investigators.

Deputies said when the victim refused, Gomez shoved her against a wall, causing her to blackout.

Investigators said security cameras caught the woman trying to crawl away from Gomez, who was then seen once again forcing himself on her and taking a picture of her with his cellphone amidst the attack.

Deputies said the woman eventually made her way back inside and sat with a group of strangers in an attempt to get away from Gomez.

Investigators questioned Gomez, who at first denied having any contact with the victim, records show. Deputies said Gomez then claimed they engaged in some consensual kissing, but denied forcing himself on her.

He faces a charge of sexual battery.

