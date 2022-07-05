Missing money? Orange County may have unclaimed checks for you

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Clerk of Courts may have an unclaimed check for you.

Their office is issuing these unclaimed checks until Sept. 1, 2022.

[TRENDING: Shooting scare causes panic at Lake Eola fireworks show in Orlando | Fla. teen to have leg amputated after attack by 9-foot shark | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The list of 11,924 checks includes residents, business and organizations whose unclaimed vendor payments, refunds, restitution and cash bonds were mailed but never cashed. The amount on the checks ranges from 4 cents to $5,680.

Ad

“Our customers deserve to receive the money that is rightly theirs,” Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell said in a news release. “That is why every year we go above and beyond to spread the word about our unclaimed checks list.”

Officials with the Clerk’s Office also said to notify them of any address changes to ensure individuals and businesses receive the payments owed to them.

Orange County residents who think they might be eligible to receive a payment can find the unclaimed checks list here.