Floridians receive more than $36 million in unclaimed property, CFO says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – More than $36 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians last month, the state’s Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced Friday.

The funds, garnered from unclaimed, unknown, lost or inactive property during the month of May, include $5.4 million set aside for residents in the Orlando area.

Patronis said the Division of Unclaimed Property returned more than $368 million to Floridians in the last fiscal year and more than $1.6 billion since 2017.

“I have made it my mission as Florida’s CFO to return every last cent back to Floridians and my Unclaimed Property team works hard every day to ensure that happens. With still a month left in the Fiscal Year, we have already broken our annual record by returning more than $368 million to the pockets of Floridians. There is still more than $2 billion just waiting to be claimed and it only takes a few minutes to search with absolutely no cost to you. Now is the perfect time to search our website and discover if there are any unclaimed treasures in your name. Search now for yourself, your friends, your loved ones, and even your business at FLTreasureHunt.gov. It’s your money, claim it now!” Patronis said in a news release.

To search for unclaimed property or find out if you’re eligible to claim an account, visit the Florida Department of Financial Services website.