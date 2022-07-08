Deputies search for missing, endangered 63-year-old Ocala woman

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Ocala woman was reported missing and endangered Friday evening, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Deborah Gutierrez left her home Thursday night and was last seen in the southwest area of Marion County, driving her 2022 Honda SUV with Florida license plate ZJ68C.

According to the department, Gutierrez left behind written statements that have both her family and law enforcement concerned for her safety, though no one has been able to contact her.

Investigators said Gutierrez is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, has brown hair and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911.