Seminole County’s emergency mortgage assistance program closes this week

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – The Seminole County’s emergency mortgage assistance program is coming to an end on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The program has helped 95 households with approximately $600,000, according to the county.

The federally funded program can be accessed through the Seminole County’s online portal where people can complete pending applications and submit new applications for mortgage assistance through the close of the program, the county said.

The program is available for low-to-moderate income homeowners who have experienced negative financial impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

Even though the Seminole EMAP is closing, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program remains open.

