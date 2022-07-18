Mega Millions jackpot climbs to more than half a billion dollars

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

If you ever wanted to buy a Mega Millions ticket, now might be a good time.

The lottery drawing Tuesday night is estimated at $530 million after Friday night’s drawing went unmatched.

If one winner is named, they’d walk away with $304.7 million, lottery officials said.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on April 15 at $20 million with a ticket in Tennessee, officials said.

If someone won this Mega Millions jackpot, that would put it in the top jackpots to date.