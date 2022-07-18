92º

LIVE

Local News

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to more than half a billion dollars

Drawing airs Tuesday night on News 6

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Tags: Mega Millions, Money, Lottery
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

If you ever wanted to buy a Mega Millions ticket, now might be a good time.

The lottery drawing Tuesday night is estimated at $530 million after Friday night’s drawing went unmatched.

[TRENDING: Florida woman found dead after falling in pond, being grabbed by 2 gators, sheriff says | 10 years in Florida: Wawa celebrates anniversary with free drink | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

If one winner is named, they’d walk away with $304.7 million, lottery officials said.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on April 15 at $20 million with a ticket in Tennessee, officials said.

If someone won this Mega Millions jackpot, that would put it in the top jackpots to date.

AmountDateWinning Tickets
$1.537 billion10/23/20181-SC
$1.050 billion1/22/20211-MI
$656 million3/30/20123-IL, KS, MD
$648 million12/17/20132-CA, GA
$543 million7/24/20181-CA
$536 million7/8/20161-IN
$533 million3/30/20181-NJ
$530 million (est)7/19/2022?
$522 million6/7/20191-CA
$516 million5/21/20211-PA

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

email