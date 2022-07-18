Mega Millions jackpot climbs to more than half a billion dollars

If you ever wanted to buy a Mega Millions ticket, now might be a good time.
The lottery drawing Tuesday night is estimated at $530 million after Friday night’s drawing went unmatched.
If one winner is named, they’d walk away with $304.7 million, lottery officials said.
The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on April 15 at $20 million with a ticket in Tennessee, officials said.
If someone won this Mega Millions jackpot, that would put it in the top jackpots to date.
|Amount
|Date
|Winning Tickets
|$1.537 billion
|10/23/2018
|1-SC
|$1.050 billion
|1/22/2021
|1-MI
|$656 million
|3/30/2012
|3-IL, KS, MD
|$648 million
|12/17/2013
|2-CA, GA
|$543 million
|7/24/2018
|1-CA
|$536 million
|7/8/2016
|1-IN
|$533 million
|3/30/2018
|1-NJ
|$530 million (est)
|7/19/2022
|?
|$522 million
|6/7/2019
|1-CA
|$516 million
|5/21/2021
|1-PA