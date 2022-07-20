82º

$630 million up for grabs after no Mega Millions jackpot winner

Drawing airs Friday night on News 6

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, so now you have another chance to become a millionaire.

Mega Millions announced that this Friday night’s drawing is estimated at $630 million after Tuesday night’s drawing went unmatched.

If a ticket matches Friday, the winner could walk away with $359.7 million, lottery officials said. That would be the fifth-largest prize in Mega Millions history, officials said.

The last time someone won a Mega Millions lottery was April 15 in Tennessee, officials said. The winner claimed $20 million.

This Mega Millions lottery is one of the top lotto jackpots ever in the U.S.

AmountDateWinning Tickets
$1.537 billion10/23/20181-SC
$1.050 billion1/22/20211-MI
$656 million3/30/20123-IL, KS, MD
$648 million12/17/20132-CA, GA
$630 million (est)7/22/2022?
$543 million7/24/20181-CA
$536 million7/8/20161-IN
$533 million3/30/20181-NJ
$522 million6/7/20191-CA
$516 million5/21/20211-PA

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

