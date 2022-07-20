$630 million up for grabs after no Mega Millions jackpot winner

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, so now you have another chance to become a millionaire.
Mega Millions announced that this Friday night’s drawing is estimated at $630 million after Tuesday night’s drawing went unmatched.
If a ticket matches Friday, the winner could walk away with $359.7 million, lottery officials said. That would be the fifth-largest prize in Mega Millions history, officials said.
The last time someone won a Mega Millions lottery was April 15 in Tennessee, officials said. The winner claimed $20 million.
This Mega Millions lottery is one of the top lotto jackpots ever in the U.S.
|Amount
|Date
|Winning Tickets
|$1.537 billion
|10/23/2018
|1-SC
|$1.050 billion
|1/22/2021
|1-MI
|$656 million
|3/30/2012
|3-IL, KS, MD
|$648 million
|12/17/2013
|2-CA, GA
|$630 million (est)
|7/22/2022
|?
|$543 million
|7/24/2018
|1-CA
|$536 million
|7/8/2016
|1-IN
|$533 million
|3/30/2018
|1-NJ
|$522 million
|6/7/2019
|1-CA
|$516 million
|5/21/2021
|1-PA