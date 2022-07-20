$630 million up for grabs after no Mega Millions jackpot winner

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, so now you have another chance to become a millionaire.

Mega Millions announced that this Friday night’s drawing is estimated at $630 million after Tuesday night’s drawing went unmatched.

If a ticket matches Friday, the winner could walk away with $359.7 million, lottery officials said. That would be the fifth-largest prize in Mega Millions history, officials said.

The last time someone won a Mega Millions lottery was April 15 in Tennessee, officials said. The winner claimed $20 million.

This Mega Millions lottery is one of the top lotto jackpots ever in the U.S.