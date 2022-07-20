Kissimmee man arrested after driving 100 mph in a 35 mph zone, police say

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – A Kissimmee motorcyclist was arrested after driving more than 100 mph in a 35 mph zone Monday, according to the Satellite Beach Police Department.

Robert Figueroa, 37, was seen stopped on his motorcycle at a stop light near Shearwater Parkway, reports show. Police said Figueroa “rapidly accelerated” through the intersection as the light turned green.

Police said Figueroa continued to increase his speed and drove through a red light at Highway A1A and Jackson Avenue, continuing south onto the highway.

Soon after, police said Figueroa was reported driving south at more than 100 mph on the highway near Cassia Boulevard — in a zone marked with a 35 mph speed limit.

An officer made contact with Figueroa Tuesday, though while the officer was speaking with Figueroa’s girlfriend, Figueroa left the area, police said.

Figueroa was later arrested near the Patrick Space Force gate, police said. According to reports, Figueroa told officers he had been trying to flee from them the day prior.

Figueroa is being held in the Brevard County Jail. He faces charges for driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

