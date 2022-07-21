Emma’s Revolution coming to uplift spirits in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – Emma’s Revolution is coming to Orlando on Sept. 10, according to a news release.

The award-winning activist duo of Pat Humphries and Sandy O will be performing at the Milk District Salon held at First Unitarian Church of Orlando.

The duo is known for writing about critical issues happening around the world and their popular song “Keep On Moving Forward” was used to open a UN World Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995, according to their website.

The concert will be happening on Sept. 10 from 8-9:30 p.m.

Early bird tickets are $20 if purchased before Sept. 5 and $27 after that.

To purchase tickets, click here.

