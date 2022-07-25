80º

Local News

2 arrested after man found ‘savagely beaten to death’ at Orlando shopping plaza

Brandon Griffin, 29, and Luis Rosaly Jr., 33, face murder charges in death of Joseph Rohl

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Death Investigation
Two men were arrested after a victim was “savagely beaten to death” at an Orlando shopping plaza last week, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a tweet.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested after a victim was “savagely beaten to death” at an Orlando shopping plaza last week, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a tweet.

Brandon Griffin, 29, and Luis Rosaly Jr., 33, face charges of first-degree murder in connection with the July 21 beating that occurred at a Bravo supermarket on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road, deputies said.

[TRENDING: WATCH: Fight forced evacuation of parking garage at Universal Studios, Orlando police say | Car crashes through Daytona Beach toll booth, drives into ocean, injuring 4, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigators said they were called to the Orange County shopping plaza that day around 3:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies said they found the victim, identified as 46-year-old Joseph Rohl, injured. Rohl was taken to a hospital, where he later died, deputies said.

“Our detectives worked tirelessly to catch them, because you cannot take a life and get away with it,” the sheriff’s office said in the tweet.

According to court records, Rosaly is scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday at 11 a.m. He faces charges for first-degree murder, kidnapping and accessory after the fact.

No other information is available at this time.

Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email