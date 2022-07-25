2 arrested after man found ‘savagely beaten to death’ at Orlando shopping plaza

Two men were arrested after a victim was “savagely beaten to death” at an Orlando shopping plaza last week, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a tweet.

Brandon Griffin, 29, and Luis Rosaly Jr., 33, face charges of first-degree murder in connection with the July 21 beating that occurred at a Bravo supermarket on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road, deputies said.

Investigators said they were called to the Orange County shopping plaza that day around 3:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies said they found the victim, identified as 46-year-old Joseph Rohl, injured. Rohl was taken to a hospital, where he later died, deputies said.

“Our detectives worked tirelessly to catch them, because you cannot take a life and get away with it,” the sheriff’s office said in the tweet.

According to court records, Rosaly is scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday at 11 a.m. He faces charges for first-degree murder, kidnapping and accessory after the fact.

No other information is available at this time.

Check back for updates.

