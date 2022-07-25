OSHA presents more than $330K fine after worker’s death at Orlando Family Dollar

ORLANDO, Fla. – An investigation into a shoplifting-related worker death at a Family Dollar store in Orlando led the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to present more than $300,000 in fines for violations, according to the agency.

Last December, a worker at the Family Dollar store on 918 W. Colonial Drive tried to stop an attempted shoplifter from walking out of the store with stolen goods, OSHA said.

OSHA said that there was a struggle to keep the shoplifter from running out, after which the worker felt short of breath and began vomiting. The agency added the employee was taken to the hospital and later died from cardiac arrest.

According to the agency’s inspection report, it found several store violations, including exit route obstructions and failing to notify OSHA of a worker’s death/injury within an allotted period of time. Multiple violations were listed as repeat offenses, according to OSHA.

In total, OSHA said it is proposing $330,446 in fines related to the investigation into Family Dollar Stores, Inc.

