Man arrested after threatening to blow up Belleview bank, stealing $10K, police say

BELLEVIEW, Fla. – A man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank Monday morning was arrested during a foot chase, according to the Belleview Police Department.

According to investigators, they responded to the Wells Fargo on 5407 SE 111th St. after receiving calls that a man was threatening to trigger an explosive device unless he was given $10,000.

John Henderson-Winfield, 21, was arrested after running behind a residence and attempting to crawl under the house, officers said.

Henderson-Winfield was first located walking about a block away from the bank when the chase ensued, according to police.

Officers said all the money was recovered at the scene and they determined that there were no explosive devices.

Henderson-Winfield was taken to the Marion County Jail and faces charges of bank robbery, grand theft, false report of an explosive device and resisting arrest.

