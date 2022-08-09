78º

Local News

Passerby finds man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach, police say

Durian T. Atwaters arrested on murder charge in death of Rickey Shelhorse

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Voluisa County, Daytona Beach, Crime, Fatal Stabbing
File photo.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested on murder charges early Tuesday after a passerby found another man stabbed to death on the ground in Daytona Beach, police said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said Durian T. Atwaters, 38, faces a felony count of murder in the stabbing death of Rickey Shelhorse, 34, of Daytona Beach.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

According to police, a passerby called 911 at 1:41 a.m. and reported seeing a man stabbed to death on the ground. Officers discovered Shelhorse’s body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later by paramedics with the Daytona Beach Fire Department, police said.

Atwater was taken into custody around 2:20 a.m. near South Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place, a few blocks from where the fatal stabbing took place, according to police.

Detectives are working to determine the motive in the stabbing.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email