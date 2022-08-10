Ex-NFL player to stand trial in Orange County for attacking Florida woman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A trial is scheduled for Thursday morning following the arrest of ex-NFL player Zac Stacy at the Orlando International Airport last year, in which he was accused of attacking the mother of his child in her Central Florida home.

Stacy was arrested at the airport after arriving on a flight in November from Nashville, Tennessee, due to an aggravated battery warrant out of Oakland, according to Orlando police.

Stacy, who is originally from Alabama but played football for Vanderbilt in Nashville, told detectives last year that he had gotten out of rehab for anxiety and depression around eight months prior to the arrest and moved to Orlando nearly six months prior to support the mother of his child, whom investigators said is the victim in this case.

Stacy went on to say the victim was “bitter” and out to destroy his reputation. He mentioned that the victim “got a reaction out of (him)” when she “knew (he) was down,” referring to the attack in question, which circulated on social media.

The victim told police she and Stacy have a child together. She said that she was allowing him to see the child as an “olive branch” as they are currently in mediation, investigators said.

Surveillance video from the attack shows a man hitting a woman. The man then throws her into a television, which falls on her after she hits the ground. Police said this video was given to them by the victim and was used in the investigation.

Stacy faces multiple charges for battery and criminal mischief, according to an affidavit. The trial will be held virtually Thursday at 9 a.m.

