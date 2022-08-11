Video shows woman carrying baby robbed at gunpoint in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman carrying a baby and with another child was robbed at gunpoint in Orange County, video released by the sheriff’s office shows.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted video on social media Wednesday of the robbery that happened the day prior around 9:30 a.m. along South Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue.

The video shows the woman holding a baby while her other child was standing next to her when a man grabbed her purse and an iPad the child was holding.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects, 22-year-old Corahn Myrie and 18-year-old Joshua Davila, were located hours later and arrested.

On Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight while standing with her young child & holding her infant. Within hours, these brazen robbers were in custody, and now Corahn Myrie and Joshua Davila are in jail. pic.twitter.com/gnhFnAX9i8 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 10, 2022

