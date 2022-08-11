Florida Highway Patrol cruiser involved in crash on SR-408 in Orange County

A car collides with an FHP cruiser in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A car and a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser were involved in a crash early Thursday in Orange County.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on westbound State Road 408 near State Road 417.

Details about the wreck, including whether anyone was seriously injured, have not been released.

Video from the scene showed a white car and the FHP cruiser, both of which were damaged.

There were minor traffic delays in the area.

