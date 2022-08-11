Florida Highway Patrol cruiser involved in crash on SR-408 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A car and a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser were involved in a crash early Thursday in Orange County.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on westbound State Road 408 near State Road 417.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Details about the wreck, including whether anyone was seriously injured, have not been released.
Video from the scene showed a white car and the FHP cruiser, both of which were damaged.
There were minor traffic delays in the area.
Check back for updates.
BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Investigators spending hours at the scene of a crash on 408 involving an FHP trooper.— Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) August 11, 2022
We are working to get more details about what happened.
Live report in minutes starting at 5 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/XXOAUF6pgs
** CRASH **— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) August 11, 2022
WB SR-408 x SR-417
- #StateTrooper vehicle hit by another
- Left lane open, minor delays #FHP #Orange #Thursday pic.twitter.com/DgH3T221VV