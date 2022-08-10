95º

Man seriously injured after bulldozer flips over, falls at Osceola construction site

Operator fell approximately 20 feet into an embankment

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

According to fire officials, the bulldozer flipped and fell down the embankment about 20 feet. (Osceola County Fire Rescue)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man operating a bulldozer was seriously injured Wednesday morning when the vehicle flipped over into an embankment at an Osceola County construction site, fire officials said in a tweet.

The rollover accident occurred before noon at the construction site along Jones Road and Wetland Place in St. Cloud, according to fire rescue.

Crews said the bulldozer driver sustained “serious injuries” after the machine flipped over, falling about 20 feet down into an embankment.

Osceola crews got help from the St. Cloud Fire Department to successfully perform a trench rescue, after which the driver was airlifted to the hospital, officials said.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

