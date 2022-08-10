Man seriously injured after bulldozer flips over, falls at Osceola construction site

According to fire officials, the bulldozer flipped and fell down the embankment about 20 feet.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man operating a bulldozer was seriously injured Wednesday morning when the vehicle flipped over into an embankment at an Osceola County construction site, fire officials said in a tweet.

The rollover accident occurred before noon at the construction site along Jones Road and Wetland Place in St. Cloud, according to fire rescue.

Crews said the bulldozer driver sustained “serious injuries” after the machine flipped over, falling about 20 feet down into an embankment.

Osceola crews got help from the St. Cloud Fire Department to successfully perform a trench rescue, after which the driver was airlifted to the hospital, officials said.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Just before noon today, @OSCFR responded to a rollover incident on a construction site near Jones Rd. and Wetlands Pl. in east St. Cloud.

The driver of a bulldozer sustained serious injuries after a bulldozer he'd been operating flipped approximately 20 feet down an embankment. pic.twitter.com/LMkJHJqGqH — Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS (@OSCFR) August 10, 2022

