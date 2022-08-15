Man found shot in middle of Orlando road, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound early Monday in an Orlando roadway, according to police.

Orlando police said officers were called around 12:25 a.m. to the 5000 block of Signal Hill Road, east of North Pine Hills Road, and found the man lying on the street.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.