Masscotte leaders to vote on design of Langley Estate development

Construction could double population of city

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Jerry Askin, Reporter

Proposed development could more than double Mascotte’s population

MASCOTTE, Fla. – Residents in Mascotte on both sides of the issue are weighing in as the city council is expected to move forward with the design structure of a development that could double the population of the city.

The development, Langley Estate, would sit on a 942-acre piece of land that is set to soon bring about 2,000 homes and 250,000 square feet of commercial property. It’s located here along Simon Brown Road between County Road 33 and Villa City Road.

“More people are good, but it comes back to the same thing. Are they ready for this?” questioned resident Robert Gomez.

“It’s just going to add more traffic, more frustration,” said resident Kathy Burns.

“I like the small town, but I support it if people need somewhere to live,” said Katlyn Holland.

The Mascotte City Council passed the Langley Estates Development agreement earlier this month. Tuesday night, the council will review and discuss the design structure and plans for the first phase of construction, all before the developer presents a site plan that will also soon need the board’s approval.

Andres Vazquez said he likes the small town feel of Mascotte, but to make sure any new development is strategic.

“I think there needs to be a good balance between homes being built and other things being built,” Vazquez said.

This story will be updated with the city council’s decision from Tuesday night’s meeting.

You can read the full agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below:

