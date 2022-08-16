Orlando planning board discusses 1st phase of RoseArts District development

The Orlando Municipal Planning Board met Tuesday to discuss a billion dollar development proposed for the Rosemont community.

The RoseArts District has faced backlash from residents who have raised concerns about how the plan could change the landscape around the Rosemont area.

Tuesday’s discussion centered around phase one of the development, which would include up to 1,600 units in four apartment buildings, some green space, and about 150,000 square feet of retail shops.

The meeting came after hundreds of residents signed petitions and put up signs in their yards to protest the proposal.

A spokesperson for the developer previously released a statement to News 6 saying:

“We look forward to completing the process with the City and delivering this exciting mixed-use development, which includes much-needed housing for Central Florida.”

After Tuesday’s review of the plan, a vote for final approval by the city council is scheduled for September.

