Monkeypox vaccine appointments will be made available online starting Thursday, FDOH says

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County will open its online Monkeypox Vaccination Appointment system Thursday at 8:30 a.m., according to a release issued by the department.

Appointments to receive a monkeypox vaccine will be available Monday through Friday only to people with certain risk factors who may have been recently exposed to monkeypox, officials said.

According to FDOH’s website, these groups include:

those who have been identified through public health case investigations, contact tracing and risk exposure assessments

laboratory workers who perform diagnostic testing for monkeypox

health care response team members designated by appropriate public health officials

those who identify as gay or bisexual men

While the appointment system will be available online Thursday, appointments will not be available until Monday, Aug. 22, officials said.

Officials said Hepatitis A and meningococcal vaccines are also being offered to those at high risk and may be received during the same appointment.

However, appointments may be canceled if answers to exposure assessment questions indicate that there has been no high-risk exposure, FDOH said.

According to FDOH, more appointments will become available as additional vaccines become available, so people should check back with the website frequently if no appointments are currently listed.

Walk-ins will not be accepted, FDOH said.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the Orange County FDOH website here.

