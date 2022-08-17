Papa Johns to offer crustless pizza in a bowl

Papa Johns is expanding its menu with a crustless surprise.

The new Papa Bowls are all toppings, no crust.

[TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs | ‘That’s a biggin’:’ Giant waterspout stuns early risers in Destin | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

There are three versions available: garden veggie, chicken alfredo, and Italian meats trio.

The pizza giant says these bowls offer a healthier alternative to consumers.

Papa Johns says its sales are on the rise, but on a smaller scale compared to the year before and it hopes these Papa Bowls will cause a spike.

The Papa Bowls will be available next week nationwide.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: