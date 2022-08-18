Officer resignations leave this Florida town without a police force

MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. – Six members of the Melbourne Village police force resigned this week, leaving the town without an effective agency starting Friday, officials said.

The town of Melbourne Village said Thursday in a news release the officers submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of them effective on Friday. It’s not known why six officers resigned on the same day.

“These resignations will effectively end the present ability of the Melbourne Village Police Department to provide law enforcement and police protection services within the town,” the news release stated.

The town said, however, there will be no lapse in coverage because the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office will offer “comprehensive” services with the town’s municipal boundaries.

“In fact, for several years BCSO has been covering many shifts entirely,” the town said.

According to the release, Melbourne Village will soon consider a proposed agreement for the sheriff’s office services to continue.

“The proposed agreement, if approved, will give the town the flexibility to eventually reform the Melbourne Village Police Department, to continue to the contract with BCSO, or to receive services from BCSO through participation in the Brevard County Law Enforcement Municipal Service Taxing Unit,” the town said.

The town said residents and businesses can “rest assured” that police services will continue at all times.

“We will not be answering any additional questions at this time,” the town’s news release said.