Cape Canaveral city council codifies opposition to State Road A1A roundabout

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Public discontent in Cape Canaveral over a potential roundabout for State Road A1A prompted the city council to officially pass a resolution asking state transportation officials not to go forward with the project and to consider redesigning the project as a traditional intersection, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Councilmembers passed the resolution 5-0 Tuesday night officially codifying their opposition to a roundabout that many believe would endanger pedestrians, hurt traffic and disrupt local businesses in the area.

The roundabout would be intended for International Drive, S.R. A1A and Atlantic Avenue, where the two side roads meet the main thoroughfare at an awkward curve.

Incorporating a traffic circle into the area would be one way for traffic to flow in and out of S.R. A1A with fewer safety hazards, according to FDOT, but many residents have spoken out asking for an intersection instead.

The project is intended to enhance safety for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists, including a raised center median, new bicycle lanes, wider sidewalks, signalized mid-block crossings, upgraded pedestrian signals and drainage improvements.

The Cape Canaveral S.R. A1A roundabout would cost an estimated $10 million for rights-of-way purchases, $6.1 million for construction and $1.2 million for design. Full funding may be scheduled by the end of 2025.

But many Cape Canaveral residents are less than convinced the project will have the safety benefits promised.

“We are opposed to the roundabout because it will send more traffic down the Presidential streets. It’s not needed,” said resident Karen Whitten in a comment.

Others like Brian Blanton took no issue with adding a traffic circle to the area.

“I think the round about is a good idea. If you pay attention when you are driving, it should not be an issue,” he said in a public comment.

Data provided by Florida Department of Transportation showed that between 2017 and June of this year, there have been 47 crashes and zero fatalities at the intersection — data that he and opponents of the traffic circle see as a major reason to stop the change.

Mayor Wes Morrison said that many feared the Florida Department of Transportation would plow ahead with the project even against the wishes of the city’s residents.

But from his talks with state official—even though the resolution is non-binding—Morrison believes the agency will respect Cape Canaveral’s wishes.

“Even though they do believe the roundabout is the best solution from their analysis for this community they are not going to go against the grain and do something that this community does not want,” Morrison said at Tuesday’s meeting.

According to Morrison, FDOT has a backup plan to increase safety and efficiency at the intersection that does not involve a roundabout and they are willing to implement that plan if they don’t have the community’s support.

“The construction is supposed to be in fiscal year 2026-27. So the next step is to review the new design and plans, which I believe will be a traditional intersection. They’ve already started some preliminary designs,” he added.