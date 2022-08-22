‘In desperate need:’ Sumter County animal shelter offering free adoptions

Hercules (left) and Gumby (right) are hoping for a new family at Sumter County Animal Services.

LAKE PANASOFFKEE, Fla. – Qualified adopters can adopt a shelter pet for free Saturday at Sumter County Animal Services.

The shelter is hosting a Clear the Shelters event from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter in Lake Panasoffkee.

The shelter said it has about 200 pets, including dogs, cats, and rabbits, and 140 of the pets are dogs who need a home.

“Shelters across the nation are struggling with overpopulation in the wake of the COVID-19, Sumter County Animal Services is no different. We are currently housing over 200 animals and are in desperate need for members of the community to adopt, rescue and foster,” said Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick in a news release. “We hope that people will come out to find their new best friend.”

People interested in adopting can check out the Sumter County Animal Services website to see the pets available for adoption. There you can also put in an electronic application to adopt or foster a pet.

The shelter is located at 819 County Road 529.

