Pedestrian standing on street hit, killed by car in Sumter County, FHP says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 52-year-old man was killed when a car struck him Monday morning in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The fatal collision happened around 5 a.m. on U.S. 441, north of Bella Cruz Drive.

The FHP said the man was standing or walking in the outside lane for an unknown reason when he was hit by the car. The man suffered fatal injuries at the scene, FHP said.

The 20-year-old driver was not injured.

No other details have been released.